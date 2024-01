Harvard President Claudine Gay resigns

Resignation FILE PHOTO: Dr. Claudine Gay, President of Harvard University, testifies before the House Education and Workforce Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on December 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Committee held a hearing to investigate antisemitism on college campuses. She has announced she is resigning as the university's president. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Harvard President Claudine Gay announced plans to resign from her position Tuesday amid plagiarism accusations and criticism for her response last month to questions posed at a congressional hearing about antisemitism on campus.

>> Read more trending news

The Ivy League governing body, the Harvard Corporation, confirmed that Gay had decided to step down in a statement, saying that she plans “to step down from the presidency and resume her faculty position at Harvard.”

Her resignation comes six months and two days into her presidency, making her tenure the shortest in Harvard history, according to The Harvard Crimson, the university’s student newspaper.

Alan M. Garber, Harvard’s provost and chief academic officer, will serve as interim president.

Gay has faced calls for her resignation since she and two other university presidents — the University of Pennsylvania’s Elizabeth Magill and MIT’s Sally Kornbluth — appeared for a hearing on antisemitism last month in Washington. In an exchange that later went viral, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., pressed the presidents to equivocally say that calls for genocide of Jewish people amounted to bullying and harassment on campus.

The incident prompted Magill and Penn board chair Scott Bok to resign from their posts.

“At Harvard, does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard’s rules of bullying and harassment? Yes or no,” Stefanik asked at the Dec. 5 hearing.

“It can be, depending on the context,” Gay said. She later added, “Antisemitic rhetoric, when it crosses into conduct that amounts to bullying, harassment, intimidation, that is actionable conduct, and we do take action.”

She sought to clarify her response in a statement shared on Harvard’s social media pages Wednesday, saying, “Calls for violence or genocide against the Jewish community, or any religious or ethnic group are vile, they have no place at Harvard, and those who threaten our Jewish students will be held to account.”

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group