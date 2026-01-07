Government changes dietary guidelines

The federal government is changing the guidelines on how Americans are supposed to eat.

The Trump administration is pushing Americans to limit highly processed foods that are high in sugar and sodium and instead eat whole milk, butter and red meat, The Washington Post reported.

The new guidelines say people should eat whole foods in their original forms, ones that are rich in protein and whole grains, staying away from prepared foods and sugar-sweetened beverages such as soda, fruit drinks and energy drinks.

The move is part of the administration’s push to “Make America Healthy Again,” spearheaded by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr, Reuters reported.

“Our message is clear: Eat real food,” Kennedy said on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

The changes are expected to have an effect on school lunches that participate in the federally funded National School Lunch Program, which requires schools to follow the nutritional guidelines set by the government.

But that could take time. The last update to the school nutrition standards was proposed in 2023, but won’t be implemented until 2027, the AP reported.

Other changes involve the amount of alcohol that is healthy to consume. Instead of specifics that had been on the books — one drink or fewer a day for women and two drinks or fewer for men — the new rules say “consume less alcohol for better health.” Alcohol should be avoided by pregnant women, for those who are recovering from alcohol abuse or those who cannot control how much they drink, according to the AP.

The MAHA movement has also adjusted the childhood vaccine schedule and restricted access to foods deemed unhealthy for those on food stamps.

The dietary guidelines are updated every five years by HHS and the Department of Agriculture, Reuters reported.

