George Santos’ ex-accountant to plead guilty in federal court

George Santos U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., arrives at the U.S. Capitol for a vote on May 11, 2023 in Washington. (Alex Wong/Getty Images, File)

Rep. George Santos’ former campaign treasurer is expected to plead guilty Thursday to an unspecified federal charge, according to court records and multiple reports.

Nancy Marks, who has handled the finances of several prominent New York Republicans, will formally enter her plea on Thursday, The New York Times reported, citing unidentified sources. Court records indicate she is facing at least one felony charge in connection with the case against Santos.

Marks served as Santos’ campaign treasurer during his two congressional bids in 2020 and 2022, The Associated Press reported. She left the role in January amid growing questions about Santos’ finances and fabricated parts of his biography, according to the CNN.

A federal grand jury in May indicted Santos, R-N.Y., on more than a dozen charges, including wire fraud and money laundering. Authorities accused him of funneling cash earmarked for his congressional campaign into his own pockets and claiming unemployment benefits while earning a six-figure salary and running for Congress.

Santos has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

It was not immediately clear how the case against Marks might affect the charges that Santos faces.