Former NBA All-Star Michael Ray Richardson dies

Michael Ray Richardson #20 of the New York Knicks poses for a portrait circa 1978 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY. (Photo by NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images)

Former New York Knicks player Michael Ray Richardson has died at the age of 70.

His lawyer, John Zelbst, said Richardson died on Nov. 11 shortly after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, ESPN reported.

“The basketball world and anyone Michael came in contact with lost a great sportsman,” Zelbst said. “He lived life to the fullest. He overcame the most incredible odds to accomplish what he did in life. He serves as an example on how to redeem yourself and make something of yourself. I think he is the greatest NBA player that has never been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Incredible player -- player, person and family man.”

Richardson went to the University of Montana and was drafted by the New York Knicks as the fourth overall pick during the 1978 NBA Draft.

He played in the league for eight years with the Knicks, the Golden State Warriors and the New Jersey (now Brooklyn) Nets.

Richardson was selected as an All-Star four times and led the NBA in steals three times. He had a career high 20.1 points, 8.2 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 with New Jersey in the 1984-85 season, ESPN reported.

The Knicks released a statement, which read, “We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Knick Michael Ray Richardson. One of the fiercest defensive players of his era, the four-time NBA All-Star made an incredible impact on the Knicks during his four seasons with the franchise.”

The Nets also released a statement.

We’re saddened to hear of the passing of former Nets All-Star, Michael Ray Richardson. The Nets family sends their deepest condolences to the Richardson family today. pic.twitter.com/XLUSss2yjR — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 11, 2025

Despite being an All-Star, his career was marred by drug use, which led to his being banned from the league, TMZ reported. The ban came after his third violation of the NBA’s rules.

He went on to play in the Continental Basketball Association and in Italy and France, USA Today reported.

Richardson became a coach in the CBA and had two championship teams, back-to-back in 2008 and 2009. He also won a third title in 2010 in the Premier Basketball League.

