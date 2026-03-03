Former NASCAR driver Chase Pistone dies

FILE PHOTO: Chase Pistone, driver of the #9 nogginroundup.com / NTS Motorsports Chevrolet, left, talks with a crew member during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Kroger 250 at Martinsville Speedway on March 28, 2014 in Martinsville, Virginia. Pistone died at the age of 42. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

Chase Pistone has died.

The former NASCAR driver was 42 years old.

His brother Nick Pistone shared that his brother had died in a post on Facebook, NBC News reported

“Well My young brother and best friend is gone. I’m broken hearted and don’t know if I’ll ever get over this,” he wrote in tribute. “I miss you Chase already and I hope you are you are in a better place. I love you and I miss you so much already!!!!!!!”

He did not say how Chase Pistone died but he and their older brother asked Legends Nation to post the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline information.

Legends Nation posted on Instagram, “Chase was not only a wheelman in Legends and Late Models, but his Chase Pistone Inc. Legends team was a force to be reckoned with every time they showed up at a track, and they usually walked away with the winner’s trophy.”

TMZ called Chase Pistone “a second-generation racer who carried one of stock car racing’s historic family names.”

He was the grandson of “Tiger” Tom Pistone, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, Sports Illustrated reported.

He started racing at the age of 6, People magazine reported.

TMZ said Chase Pistone started out in the short-track races before being a national competitor in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the ARCA Menards Series. After his racing days were done he became a team owner and, as TMZ described, a mentor.

He worked with younger drivers through the Chase Pistone Inc. Legends program.

Phaedra Pistone, his sister-in-law, asked Hickory Motor Speedway if it would honor his memory during the venue’s first race this weekend, to which organizers responded, “best to respect the family’s wishes and honor his memory before the race this Saturday night,” NBC News reported.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

