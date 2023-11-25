Ex-officer Derek Chauvin stabbed in prison, sources say

Former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, was stabbed Friday at a federal prison in Arizona, sources tell The Associated Press.

The attack happened Friday at around 12:30 p.m. at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, the AP reported.

In a statement obtained by the AP, the Bureau of Prisons said that employees who responded to the incident contained the area and performed “life-saving measures” prior to the inmate being taken to the hospital. The agency did not name the inmate.









