Donald Trump Jr.’s account on X hacked

Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump Jr. speaks to audience members before introducing U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., during a campaign rally at Illuminating Technologies on October 13, 2022 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Donald Trump Jr.’s account on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, was hacked on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson confirmed after a series of odd messages appeared on the site.

>> Read more trending news

The posts included a claim that his father, former President Donald Trump, had died, and that the younger Trump planned to take his place in running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. The messages began appearing after 8 a.m. EDT, BBC News reported.

“FYI: This is obviously not true,” Andrew Surabian wrote in a post in response to the younger Trump’s X post. “Don’s account has been hacked.”

Other messages that appeared to be posted by Donald Trump Jr. included a racist attack against President Joe Biden, a post claiming that “North Korea is about to get smoked” and another saying that the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had “some interesting messages.”

It was not immediately clear how Donald Trump Jr.’s account was compromised. The messages in question appeared to have been removed within a half-hour after appearing online, CNN reported.

Neither the younger Trump nor his father, who posted unrelated messages on his Truth Social platform during the hack, immediately commented on the incident.

Latest trending news:
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!