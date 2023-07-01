Dismembered remains found in a bag in an alley

Remains found: Dismembered human remains were found inside a bag in an alley on Wednesday in Phoenix. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PHOENIX — Dismembered human remains were found inside a bag in an alley on Wednesday in Phoenix.

The remains were found near 39th Avenue and McDowell after someone reported to police that there was some “foul odor” in the area, according to KSAZ.

When officers arrived in the area, they found the remains inside a bag, according to KTVK.

Officers were contacted the day before for similar tips but did not find anything suspicious, the news outlet reported.

No arrests have been made, according to KTVK.

The victim has not yet been identified. The cause and manner of death are under investigation. It is also not clear how long the remains were in the alley.

