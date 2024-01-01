Customs officers seize meth, cocaine valued at $10.2M at border

Drugs seized: U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized more than 1,000 pounds of narcotics during a border inspection. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

LAREDO, Texas — Customs officers seized narcotics with an estimated street value of $10.2 million at a border crossing between Texas and Mexico, authorities said.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents seized the drugs at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo on Dec. 21.

A customs officer referred a 2001 Freightliner tractor hauling a utility refrigerated trailer with a manifest of a commercial shipment of cut flowers for secondary inspection, the news release stated.

During the inspection, officers discovered 164.72 pounds of alleged methamphetamine in powder form, 854.07 pounds of alleged meth in crystal form and 165.34 pounds of alleged cocaine.

Officials estimated that the drugs had a combined street value of $10,298,520.

Agents seized the narcotics, and Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure, the news release stated.

“CBP is proud of the work our frontline officers do to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities,” Alberto Flores, director at the Laredo Port of Entry, said in a statement. “This significant seizure is an example of ongoing operational efforts conducted daily to protect our borders.”