6 injured after crane catches fire, partially collapses in New York City

NEW YORK — Six people suffered minor injuries on Wednesday morning after a fire sparked on a large crane on a high-rise building in Manhattan, causing the crane to partially collapse.

Those injured included four civilians and two firefighters, one of which complained of chest pain, FDNY Deputy Commissioner Joseph Pfeifer said. He added that the blaze appeared to be mostly out before 9:20 a.m., about two hours after officials got a report of a fire in the engine compartment of the crane.

The crane was perched about 45 stories up, at the top of a building under construction on 10th Avenue, officials said.

“As our fire units responded to this scene, we had a collapse,” Pfeifer said. “The top part of the crane, the boom and a 16-ton load crashed to the ground.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said officials were focused Wednesday morning on putting out the fire, evacuating people nearby and starting to dismantle the crane.

“We’re going to make sure that it’s done in a very orderly fashion,” the mayor said. “As you can see from the debris on the street, this could have been much worse.”

Officials with the New York City Fire Department said they were responding to a crane collapse and fire at 550 Tenth Avenue. Authorities shared video showing firefighters spraying water on the flames from a nearby building.

