Country singer Chris Young arrested at Nashville bar during compliance check

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country singer Chris Young was arrested at a bar in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday after he allegedly assaulted a Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission agent during a compliance check, authorities said.

Young, 38, a two-time Grammy Award nominee known for his hits “Getting You Home,” “I’m Comin’ Over” and “Tomorrow,” was arrested at the Dawg House bar, The Tennessean reported. He was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault on an officer, according to court records filed early Tuesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, agents with the beverage commission were completing a compliance check around 8:30 p.m. CST at the Tin Roof when they encountered Young sitting at the bar, WSMV-TV reported.

After checking his identification, Young allegedly followed the agents next door to the Dawg House and began asking questions before video recording them, according to the television station.

According to the affidavit, the agents checked the Dawg House’s credentials and were leaving them when Young allegedly approached them, The Tennessean reported.

Agents said that Young allegedly held out his hands to stop one of them and reportedly “struck” one of them on the shoulder, WTVF reported. Agents stated that they pushed Young to create distance, which triggered “yelling and screaming,” according to the television station.

Another agent intervened, giving Young orders, according to the affidavit. Two agents then detained Young to placed him in handcuffs, The Tennessean reported.

“While all agents were trying to leave the bar, multiple people who were with Mr. Young started following agents and making the incident hostile,” the affidavit stated.

Young was booked into the Metro jail and was released early Tuesday, WKRN-TV reported.

The singer is preparing to release an 18-track album, “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” on May 22, The Tennessean reported.

Young, who has been a mainstream country music star for 18 years, has had recent success with a pair of chart-topping singles -- “Famous Friends,” a double-platinum-selling collaboration with Kane Brown; and a follow-up song, “At The End of a Bar,” with Mitchell Tenpenny, according to the newspaper.

Young was nominated for seven Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022.

