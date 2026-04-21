‘Constant, steadfast and wholly devoted’: Royals mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday

FILE PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she opens the refurbished East Wing of Somerset House, on February 29, 2011 in London, England. The Royal Family is remembering the late queen on what would have been her 100th birthday. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II is being remembered on what would have been her 100th birthday.

Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96, and after more than 70 years on the throne.

Still, her legacy lives on nearly four years after her death.

As The Associated Press said, her “memory looms over the monarchy after a 70-year reign that saw her evolve from the glamorous young sovereign who cheered Britain during the gloomy post-war years to the beloved national grandmother who rallied the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Her near century was one of remarkable change, and yet, through each passing decade, through every transformation, she remained constant, steadfast and wholly devoted to the people she served,” King Charles said in a message remembering his mother, CNN reported.

Also, as the AP noted, when someone mentions “The Queen,” they picture Elizabeth, not King Charles III’s wife, Camilla.

Queen Elizabeth’s legacy is being honored with the dedication of a memorial garden in Regent’s Park, new statues of the queen and her husband, Prince Philip, are planned, and an exhibit of her fashion is on display, the BBC reported.

Her son, King Charles, posted a tribute to his mother on social media, saying in part, “Millions will remember her for moments of national significance; many others for a fleeting personal encounter, a smile, a kind word that lifted spirits, or for that marvelous twinkle of the eye when sharing a marmalade sandwich with Paddington Bear in the final months of her life.“

The Royal Family X account also shared images of a young Elizabeth as a child, a young monarch, and an elder stateswoman.

Remembering Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 1926 – 2022.



© All Rights Reserved. pic.twitter.com/cnQk7vhgGZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2026

0 of 69 Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1936: Princess Elizabeth sitting on a garden seat with two corgi dogs at her home on 145 Piccadilly, London, in July 1936. (Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1936: Princess Elizabeth walks one of her corgi dogs in London's Hyde Park in 1936. (London Express/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1944: Princess Elizabeth holding Sue, a corgi pup, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on May 30, 1944. (Lisa Sheridan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1945: Princess Elizabeth, standing by an Auxiliary Territorial Service first aid truck wearing an officer's uniform. (Keystone/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1947: Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip leaving Westminister Abbey after their royal wedding on Nov. 20, 1947. (Frank Scherschel/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1947: Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, after their marriage on Nov. 20, 1947. (Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1951: Princess Elizabeth of England represents the King at a colorful trooping ceremony on June 7, 1951. (Bettmann via Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1952: Queen Elizabeth II of England at Balmoral Castle with one of her corgis on Sept. 28, 1952. (Bettmann via Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1953: Queen Elizabeth II wearing a gown designed by Norman Hartnell for her coronation ceremony on June 4, 1953. (Central Press/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1960: The queen mother (left) with young Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II at Princess Margaret's wedding at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, 1960. (Loomis Dean/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1965: Queen Elizabeth II arrives in Munich on an official visit to West Germany on May 27, 1965. (Paul Schutzer/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1967: The queen during the 1967 State Opening of Parliament. (Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1967: London, Liverpool Street Station, Queen Elizabeth Ii And Her Dog Gorgie In January 1967. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images) (Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images) (Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1968: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attend a service for the Order of St. Michael and St. George at St. Paul's Cathedral, London, on July 24, 1968. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1968: Queen Elizabeth at Liverpool Street Station with two of her pet corgis on Feb. 8, 1968. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1970: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles radiantly during a picture-taking session in the salon at Sandringham House on Feb. 4, 1970. Her pet dog looks up at her. (Bettmann via Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1970: Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to New Zealand in March 1970. (William Lovelace/Daily Express/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1972: Queen Elizabeth II with her dogs in her study in 1972. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1972: Queen Elizabeth II with her dogs at Liverpool Street Station in London on Dec. 28, 1972. (Peter King/Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1974: Queen Elizabeth ll arrives at Aberdeen Airport with her corgis to start her holidays in Balmoral, Scotland, in 1974. (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1976: Queen Elizabeth II with one of her favorite dogs at the Badminton Horse Trials in April 1976. (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1977: Queen Elizabeth II poses for a silver jubilee portrait in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace on Feb. 6, 1977. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1978: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of England with the Imperial State Crown. (NBCU Photo Bank) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years Circa 1980: Queen Elizabeth II relaxes at Sandringham with her corgis. (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years Circa 1980: Queen Elizabeth II, wearing a green coat and matching hat, laughing as she attends the Royal Windsor Horse Show, held at Home Park in Windsor, Berkshire, England, Great Britain, circa 1980. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1980: Queen Elizabeth II at a banquet during an official visit to Switzerland. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1982: The queen and Prince Philip chatting during the Royal Windsor Horse Show on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 16, 1982. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1987: The queen in the green room at Windsor Castle on Nov. 20, 1987. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 1992: Queen Elizabeth II wearing a formal evening dress for a banquet on board the Royal Yacht Britannia during her visit to France on June 11, 1992. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2004: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers her speech in the chamber of the House of Lords, Westminster, in London on Nov. 23, 2004. Security was the key theme of the queen's speech. (KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP via Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2006: Queen Elizabeth ll wears the Imperial State Crown at the state opening of Parliament on Nov. 15, 2006, in London. (Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2008: Queen Elizabeth ll attends a state banquet at Brdo Castle on the first day of a state visit to Slovenia on October 21, 2008, in Ljubljana, Slovenia. (Pool/Anwar Hussein/WireImage) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2008: Queen Elizabeth II attends a state banquet at the Philharmonic Hall on the first day of a tour of Slovakia on October 23, 2008, in Bratislava, Slovakia. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2010: Queen Elizabeth II leaves the Venue Cymru Arena after a visit on April 27, 2010, in Llandudno, Wales. The queen and Duke of Edinburgh are on a two-day visit to North Wales. (Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2015: Queen Elizabeth II meets guests during a state banquet at the Schloss Bellevue Palace on the second day of a four-day state visit on June 24, 2015, in Berlin. (Chris Jackson - WPA Rota/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2015: Queen Elizabeth II prepares to greet Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev at Buckingham Palace on November 4, 2015, in London. (Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2016: Queen Elizabeth II tours Queen Mother Square on October 27, 2016, in Poundbury, Dorset. (Samir Hussein/WireImage) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2018: Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit Chester Town Hall on June 14, 2018, in Chester, England. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2018: Queen Elizabeth II during the state banquet in Buckingham Palace on October 23, 2018, in London, United Kingdom. (Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2019: Queen Elizabeth II watches her hoses Lancer IV and Tower Bridge compete at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park on May 8, 2019, in Windsor, England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2019: Queen Elizabeth II attends the Order of the Garter service at St. George's Chapel on June 17, 2019, in Windsor, England. (Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2019: Queen Elizabeth II attends the Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2019, in Ascot, England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2019: Queen Elizabeth II and Charles, Prince of Wales, attend the state opening of Parliament in the House of Lords chamber on December 19, 2019, in London. (Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2019: Queen Elizabeth II talks to guests at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace on December 11, 2019, in London. (Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2020: Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the headquarters of MI5 at Thames House on February 25, 2020, in London. MI5 is the United Kingdom's domestic counter-intelligence and security agency. (Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2020: Queen Elizabeth II rides Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old fell pony, in Windsor Home Park in May 2020 in Windsor, England. (Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2020: In this photo illustration, Anne, Princess Royal, and Queen Elizabeth II speak to carers via video call to mark Carers Week 2020 on June 11, 2020, in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2020: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks with staff during a visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down science park on October 15, 2020, near Salisbury, England. (Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2020: Queen Elizabeth II (left) talks with Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as they wait to thank local volunteers and key workers for the work they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic and over Christmas in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle on December 8, 2020, in Windsor, England. (Glyn Kirk - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2021: In this undated image released on March 7, 2021, Queen Elizabeth II signs her annual Commonwealth Day Message in St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle, to mark Commonwealth Day, in Windsor, England. (Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2021: Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the Royal Australian Air Force Memorial on March 31, 2021, near Egham, England. (Steve Reigate - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2021: Queen Elizabeth II follows Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's coffin during his funeral at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021, in Windsor, England. (Paul Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images) Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2021: Queen Elizabeth II watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, into St. George’s Chapel by the pallbearers during his funeral at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021, in Windsor, United Kingdom. (Yui Mok-WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2021: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, right, walks with U.S. President Joe Biden during his visit to Windsor Castle, near London, on Sunday, June 13, 2021. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2021: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, greet guests at a reception for the Global Investment Summit in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2022: In this photo released by Royal Windsor Horse Show on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, and taken in March 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photo with her Fell ponies Bybeck Nightingale, right, and Bybeck Katie on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor. (henrydallalphotography.com/Royal Windsor Horse Show via AP) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2022: Queen Elizabeth II watches from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2, 2022, in London. (Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years 2022: Queen Elizabeth greets newly elected leader of the Conservative Party Liz Truss as she arrives at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

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