‘Chud the Builder’ charged with attempted murder after shooting outside courthouse

File photo. Dalton Eatherly, known by the online nickname of "Chud the Builder," was arrested in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man known by the online nickname of “Chud the Builder” and livestreams himself using racial slurs against Blacks was charged with attempted murder on Wednesday after a shooting outside the Montgomery County Courthouse, authorities said.

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According to The Associated Press, Dalton Eatherly, 28, and an unidentified man were involved in a confrontation that resulted in gunfire in a plaza outside the courthouse, District Attorney Robert J. Nash said in a statement.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that Eatherly was charged with employing a firearm during dangerous felony, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, Clarksville Now reported.

Wednesday’s confrontation comes days after Eatherly was arrested in connection with an incident at a Nashville restaurant, according to WZTV. Eatherly was charged with disorderly conduct and theft, the television station reported.

“Thanks to the quick actions of our courthouse deputies, this situation was likely kept from becoming much worse,” Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson said in a statement. “Their dedication to keeping the courthouse safe was clearly demonstrated today.”

The courthouse shooting occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. CT, in Millennium Plaza, Clarksville Now reported.

Nash told the media outlet that Eatherly was the person who opened fire, and he apparently shot himself in the arm during the exchange.

Eatherly was transported to Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital by ambulance for treatment. The other person, who has not been identified by police, was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was in stable condition.

Claire Martin, who works in an attorney’s office across the street from the courthouse, told the AP that Eatherly is “well known in Clarksville for antagonizing people to see what he can get them to do.”

Martin added that Eatherly “yells racial slurs” at people while filming them.

“He’s not a contributing member of society,” she told the news organization.

Eatherly is known for his controversial statements online, in videos he livestreams and on social media, Clarksville Now reported.

On May 7, Eatherly wrote on X that “I will defend my life with lethal force. Do not approach me with intent to threaten bodily harm.”

“It’s unfortunate that incidents like this are happening in our community,” Fuson said in a statement. “This kind of violence won’t be tolerated, and our office will work to make sure those responsible are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

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