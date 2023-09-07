Charlie Puth, Brooke Sansone engaged

Engaged FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Puth and Sansone announced their engagement on Thursday. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording A)

“We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer Charlie Puth has a lot to talk about. He and his girlfriend Brooke Sansone are engaged.

They shared the big news on Instagram on Thursday, writing: “I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

She shows off her ring while holding a glass of champagne and grabbing a slice of pizza at Lucali, a Brooklyn restaurant, E! News reported.

The couple has been official since last year after Puth told Howard Stern that he was dating someone he grew up with in New Jersey. Weeks later, he posted photos of himself and Sansone celebrating his 31st birthday.

People magazine reported that the pair also were seen at A-List events such as the Global Citizen Festival and Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala before and after announcing their relationship.

