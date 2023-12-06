Cause of death for Brandi Mallory, ‘Extreme Weight Loss’ star, revealed

Cause of death for Brandi Mallory revealed FILE PHOTO: EXTREME WEIGHT LOSS - Brandi Mallory lost more than 150 pounds on "Extreme Weight Loss." (Photo by Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images /Disney General Entertainment Con)

“Extreme Weight Loss” star Brandi Mallory, who lost more than 150 pounds while on the show, died of complications of obesity the Fulton County (Georgia) medical examiner said in a report, according to People.

>> Read more trending news

Mallory, 40, was seen on Nov. 8 when surveillance camera footage showed her picking up food from a Chipotle restaurant, according to an Atlanta Police Department incident report obtained by People.

Mallory returned to her car but never left the parking lot. An employee from a nearby deli called the police on Nov. 9 after noticing that the woman inside the vehicle “did not look alert, conscious or breathing,” the Huffington Post reported.

‘Extreme Weight Loss’ star Brandi Mallory official cause of death revealed https://t.co/eTXIQ7ayYe pic.twitter.com/5xPklNnjfG — New York Post (@nypost) December 6, 2023

According to the medical examiner, Mallory had an enlarged heart, and some elevated blood indicators suggestive of prediabetes, TMZ reported.

“It is my opinion that Brandi E. Mallory died of complications of obesity was considered a significant condition contributing to the death,” the report said. It also lists her death as natural when it comes to the manner.

While Mallory had trace amounts of marijuana and alcohol in Mallory’s system, the substances did not contribute to her death, the report said.

In addition, the medical examiner did not see “evidence of significant recent injury” nor signs of foul play.

Mallory was on the show “Extreme Weight Loss” in 2014 and lost 151 pounds.

“After taking on this year, and believing in myself in a way that I never did before, I believe I’ve reached the point where I no longer care what others think of me,” she said at the time.

She said she was inspired to lose weight following the death of a 29-year-old sorority sister from a heart attack.



