Buildings in Moscow hit by drones; Russia says Ukraine is guilty of ‘act of terrorism’

UAV attack in Moscow MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 24: A view of a building after two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attack in Moscow, Russia on July 24, 2023. No deaths or injuries were reported. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images /Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Russia has accused Ukraine of “an act of terrorism” after two drones struck buildings in Moscow on Monday, according to The Associated Press.

Two Ukrainian drones damaged the buildings, including one close to the Russian Defense Ministry’s headquarters, according to Reuters. The strikes came a day after Ukraine promised payback for Russian strikes on Odesa, Reuters reported.

Nobody was reported hurt in either attack, according to the AP.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the drones hit two nonresidential buildings in Moscow. Separately, a Ukrainian drone struck an ammunition depot in Russian-annexed Crimea, halting traffic on a major highway, Russian authorities said.

“I was asleep and was woken up by a blast, everything started shaking,” Polina, a young woman who lives near the high-rise building, told Reuters.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately claim responsibility for the strike, according to the AP. It was the second drone attack on the Russian capital in July.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the RTVI TV channel that Ukraine was guilty of what she called “an act of international terrorism.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, in addition to the two strikes in Moscow, 17 drones were launched overnight aimed at Crimea.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

According to Russian authorities, an ammunition warehouse was hit and a residential building damaged in Crimea.

“Today at night drones attacked the capital of ‘the orcs’ and Crimea,” said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, using a derogatory term some Ukrainians use for Russians. “Electronic warfare and air defense are already less able to defend the skies of the occupiers.”