Big return: Customer bets 60 cents on slot machine in Las Vegas casino, wins $20K

File photo. A lucky patron won more than $20,000 at a Las Vegas slot machine after only investing 60 cents.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — One gambler in Las Vegas turned 60 cents into a five-figure jackpot.

The woman turned that pocket change into a $20,157 payday at the Fremont Hotel & Casino.

The player, identified only as Bonnie, sat at a What the Duck Dusty Slot machine, bet 60 cents and hit spin. The result was a big win, the casino said in a Facebook post on July 27.

“After a $0.60 bet, yeah you read that right, Bonnie walked out with $20,157!” the casino wrote.

The Fremont Hotel & Casino is located in downtown Las Vegas, about five miles north of the Las Vegas Strip.

