Bees were the problem: Thousands of bees swarm Morgan Wallen’s stage setup

FILE PHOTO: A swarm of about 15,000 bees became a problem during the setup of Morgan Wallen's concert.

There was quite a buzz surrounding Morgan Wallen’s concert in Pittsburgh.

The buzz wasn’t coming from the fans; instead, it was coming from the stage as thousands of bees became the problem.

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Crews were setting up for Wallen’s concert at Acrisure Stadium on June 2 when about 12,000 to 15,000 bees swarmed the scaffolding, WPXI reported.

Fine Family Apiary was called in and took care of the swarm of honeybees.

“This is a pretty good size swarm,” Al Fine told WPXI. “I think around 4-5 pounds, which is about 12,000-15,000 bees.”

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With the help of sugar water, lemon grass and spearmint oils, 95% of the bees entered a box to be relocated.

“We saved the show,” Fine said. “No, no, I’m just kidding. No, actually, we saved the bees because if you couldn’t get somebody to take them, someone would have had to opt to kill the bees, and we don’t want to do that.”

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