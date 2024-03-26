Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses after being struck by ship; video

A ship struck the bridge's support structure.

Francis Scott Key Bridge hit by ship FILE PHOTO: A tuck crosses Francis Scott Key Bridge October 14, 2021, in Baltimore, Maryland. A ship hit the bridge early Tuesday morning. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP/AFP via Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A part of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after it was struck a freighter, according to reports.

It was not clear how many people were driving on the bridge when it fell, The Washington Post reported.

Volunteer firefighters from Harford County, which is northeast of the bridge, tweeted that they are “assisting the Unified Command at the Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.” A swift water team and a special operations team are among those assisting, The Post reported.

A Singapore-flagged vessel, hit the Key Bridge about 1:30 a.m., according to Matthew West, a Coast Guard petty officer first class in Baltimore. According to the National Weather Service, at the time of the crash visibility was at about 10 miles.

CNN is reporting at least 20 people are in the water.

According to Reuters, the registered owner of the ship is Grace Ocean Pte Ltd. and is managed by Synergy Marine Group.

The Maryland Transportation Authority has closed Interstate 695 in both directions. Motorists were advised to use I-95 or I-895.

Check back for more on this developing story.


