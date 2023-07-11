Bags of coins spill out of armored truck after it hits vehicle, flips over

Scattered change: Coins are scattered on the ground near the site where an armored truck flipped last week in Michigan. (Michigan State Police)

WINDSOR, Mich. — Bags of coins were scattered across a Michigan interstate last week when an armored truck flipped over after hitting another vehicle, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Michigan State Police, the incident occurred on July 5 on the eastbound lane of Interstate 96 in Windsor Township.

A Loomis truck failed to stop when traffic backed up on the highway, MLive reported. The truck clipped another vehicle and flipped, landing in a nearby ditch, according to the news outlet.

Photos from the state police showed bags of coins that spilled out of the truck as it rolled over, WZZM-TV reported.

Troopers said the occupants of the armored truck suffered minor injuries, according to the television station. No other motorists were injured.

Photos posted by the state police on Twitter showed bags of money, mostly pennies and other small change, spread across the crash site, MLive reported. It was unclear if dollar bills or higher denominations were also thrown from the truck, according to the news outlet.

Officials with the state police did not say how long it took to gather the coins or how much was missing, MLive reported.

Windsor Township is located southwest of Lansing, Michigan’s state capital.