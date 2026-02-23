BAFTA ceremony: ‘One Battle After Another’ wins six awards; racial slur incident prompts apologies

A general view of the BAFTA Mask during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026, in London, England. (Photo by Iona Wolff/BAFTA via Getty Images)

The British Academy Film Awards, the British answer to the Oscars, were handed out on Sunday with “One Battle After Another” dominating once again, taking home six bronze masks.

The Leonardo DiCaprio film won best picture, director, adapted screenplay, cinematography, editing and best supporting performance for Sean Penn, The Associated Press reported.

Vampire story “Sinners” and gothic horror “Frankenstein” won three while “Hamnet” received two awards.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming and was attended by Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, the AP reported.

Typically, the BAFTAs can be an indicator for who will win the Oscars, which will be handed out on March 15. “Sinners” has a record 16 nominations, with “One Battle After Another” coming in second with 13.

At one point, while “Sinners” stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting an award for best visual effects, an audience member, identified as John Davidson by the BBC, shouted a racial slur. Cumming apologized for the “strong and offensive language,” but explained that it came from a member of the audience who has Tourette’s syndrome, the AP reported.

“Tourette syndrome is a disability and the tics you have heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette syndrome has no control over their language,” Cumming said. “We apologize if you were offended.”

The apology was not enough for some actors.

Wendell Pierce, who starred with Jordan in “The Wire,” wrote on social media, “It’s infuriating that the first reaction wasn’t complete and full throated apologies to Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan.

“The insult to them takes priority. It doesn’t matter the reasoning for the racist slur.”

The BBC later released a statement,

“Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony it was not intentional.

“We apologize that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer.”

The movie “I Swear,” which won two BAFTAs, including for actor Robert Aramayo, who plays John Davidson, the real-life Scottish campaigner for people with Tourette’s, the AP reported.

Tourette’s Action says between 10% and 30% of people with the condition have tics that surface as saying socially inappropriate words, such as swearing, according to the BBC.

Davidson left the ceremony early on his own, the BBC said.

Tourettes Action vice chairman Ed Palmer said the BBC should have bleeped out the slur, the AP reported.

“This is really one of the most acute examples of where something that is a disability can cause quite understandably huge amounts of offense to someone,” he said. “So, if it’s being prerecorded now, then bleeping it out, for example, might be a reasonable compromise.”

Here is the list of winners:

Film — “One Battle After Another”

— “One Battle After Another” British Film — “Hamnet”

— “Hamnet” Director — Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

— Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” Actor — Robert Aramayo, “I Swear”

— Robert Aramayo, “I Swear” Actress — Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

— Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet” Supporting Actor — Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

— Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another” Supporting Actress — Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”

— Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners” Rising Star (voted for by the public) — Robert Aramayo

(voted for by the public) — Robert Aramayo Outstanding British Debut — Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies for writing and directing “My Father’s Shadow”

British Debut — Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies for writing and directing “My Father’s Shadow” Original Screenplay — Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

— Ryan Coogler, “Sinners” Adapted Screenplay — Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

— Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” Film Not in the English Language — “Sentimental Value”

— “Sentimental Value” Musical Score — “Sinners”

— “Sinners” Cinematography — Michael Bauman, “One Battle After Another”

— Michael Bauman, “One Battle After Another” Editing — Andy Jurgensen, “One Battle After Another”

— Andy Jurgensen, “One Battle After Another” Production Design — “Frankenstein”

— “Frankenstein” Costume Design — Kate Hawley, “Frankenstein”

— Kate Hawley, “Frankenstein” Sound — “F1”

— “F1” Casting — Lauren Evans, “I Swear”

— Lauren Evans, “I Swear” Visual Effects — “Avatar: Fire and Ash”

— “Avatar: Fire and Ash” Makeup and Hair — “Frankenstein”

— “Frankenstein” Animated Film — “Zootropolis 2” (released in the U.S. as “Zootopia 2”)

— “Zootropolis 2” (released in the U.S. as “Zootopia 2”) British Short Film — “This is Endometriosis”

0 of 87 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Teyana Taylor attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Teyana Taylor attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Wagner Moura attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Milly Alcock and Joseph Powell attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Mia McKenna-Bruce attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Regé-Jean Page attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Maya Rudolph attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Benicio Del Toro attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Rei Ami, EJAE and Audrey Nuna attend the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Harry Melling attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Sheila Atim attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale attend the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Talula Fyfe Dempsey and Patrick Dempsey attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Gillian Anderson attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Razane Jammal attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Riz Ahmed attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Glenn Close attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Little Simz attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Tom Blyth attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Audrey Nuna attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Odessa A'zion attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Aaron Pierre attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Alicia Vikander attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Ruth E. Carter attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Mark Strong attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Joe Alwyn attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst attend the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Nathalie Emmanuel attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Ethan Hawke attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Jennifer Venditti attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Chloé Zhao attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian attend the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Saja Kilani attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Archie Madekwe attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: AJ Odudu attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Vera Wang attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst attend the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Stellan Skarsgård attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Hannah Waddingham attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Monica Bellucci attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: EJAE attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Kerry Washington attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Alan Cumming attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Noah Jupe and Sadie Sink attend the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Patrick Dempsey attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Chase Infiniti attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Erin Doherty attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Cillian Murphy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Michael B. Jordan attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Emily Watson attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Warwick Davis attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Maura Higgins attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: David Jonsson attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Emma Stone attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Kathryn Ferguson attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Milly Alcock attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Aimee Lou Wood attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Carey Mulligan attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Kate Hudson attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Stormzy attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Kathryn Hahn attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Jessie Buckley attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Timothée Chalamet attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Renate Reinsve attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Maggie Gyllenhaal attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Lottie Tomlinson attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Leomie Anderson attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards red carpet LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Minnie Driver attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images) (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

©2026 Cox Media Group