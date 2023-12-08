Actress Keisha Nash, former wife of Forest Whitaker, dies at age 51

Actress Keisha Nash dies at 51 FILE PHOTO: WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Actor Forest Whitaker and Keisha Whitaker arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Graydon Carter held at Sunset Tower on February 27, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. Nash died this week, according to her daughter. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images /Getty Images)

Actress Keisha Nash, ex-wife of actor Forest Whitaker has died at age 51, according to an Instagram post from her daughter.

>> Read more trending news

True Whitaker, confirmed her mother’s death in an Instagram Story she shared Thursday.

“goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond,” True, 25, wrote in a caption. “the most beautiful woman in the world... thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart.”

A cause of death was not immediately provided.

Nash was married to Whitaker from 1996 to 2018 when he filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

According to CBS News, the couple met on the set of the 1994 film “Blown Away,” and were married two years later. They have two daughters, True and Sonnet Noel Whitaker. Both Whitaker and Nash had a child from a previous relationship.

Nash was the creator of Kissable Couture, a luxury cosmetics line she started with makeup artist A.J. Crimson, People reported.









©2023 Cox Media Group