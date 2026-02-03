7 killed when fishing vessel sinks, all identified

FILE PHOTO: Flowers rest at the Gloucester Fisherman's Memorial on January 31, 2026. The US Coast Guard called off a search for the Lily Jean, a Gloucester fishing vessel that had seven people aboard. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Seven people on board a fishing vessel that sank near Cape Ann, Massachusetts, have been identified.

There were no survivors.

WFXT reported that Accursio “Gus” Sanfilippo, Paul Beal Sr., Paul Beal Jr., John Rousanidis, Freemon Short, Sean Thererien and Jada Samitt were all lost.

Sanfilippo was the captain of the “Lily Jean,” Samitt was a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration fisheries observer and the rest were crewmembers of the vessel.

Their names will be added to a memorial in Gloucester that honors fishermen who have been lost at sea, The Associated Press reported.

An emergency beacon was activated the morning of Jan. 30, about 25 miles off the coast of Cape Ann. When the Coast Guard arrived at the scene, they found a debris field, an empty life raft and one body.

They did not say whose body was initially discovered.

The boat was returning to port when it sank. It was on the way back to repair fishing gear at the time, the AP reported. It is not known what caused the vessel to sink.

The beacon activates when it hits the water, the AP reported. There was no mayday call.

Crews searched about 1,047 square miles over 24 hours using aircraft, cutters and small boats looking for survivors. But the search was called off the day after the boat sank, WFXT reported

“The decision to suspend the search was incredibly difficult,” Capt. Jamie Frederick, commander of Coast Guard Sector Boston, wrote in a statement on Saturday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all the family members and friends of the lost crew of the Lilly Jean, and with the entire Gloucester community during this heartbreaking time.”

Officials said the boat may not be brought back to the surface because of the ocean’s depths.

Northeast Seafood Coalition Director Vito Giacalone said the boat was not doing anything unusual when it sank and that traffic in the harbor was normal.

The cause of the sinking was under investigation by the Coast Guard Northeast District, WFXT reported.

