5 injured after shooting in downtown Denver

Denver shooting: Police are investigating after five people were shot in downtown Denver on Saturday night.

DENVER — Five people were injured after a shooting in the Lower Downtown district of Denver on Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Market Street in the downtown area known as LoDo, KUSA-TV reported. Police originally posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that four people were shot, but revised that number to five early Sunday.

The shooting occurred at about 11:38 p.m. MDT, according to KDVR-TV.

UPDATE: another victim was located. A total of 5 adult victims. All victims are expected to survive. No arrests at this time. Investigators are working to gather more info. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867) — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 17, 2023

Emergency responders took four victims to an area hospital, The Denver Post reported. A fifth injured person was later located. The conditions of the victims are unknown, according to the newspaper. However, police said that all five adults are expected to survive, KMGH-TV reported.

Police said no suspects have been identified or arrested, KUSA reported. It was unclear what led to the shooting.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.