3 men arrested after guns, drugs seized during home raid

Deputies in Florida discovered weapons and narcotics after raiding a Tampa residence.
Drugs and guns: Deputies in Florida discovered weapons and narcotics after raiding a residence in Tampa. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office )
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TAMPA, Fla. — Three west-central Florida men were arrested after detectives served a warrant and discovered guns, narcotics and drug paraphernalia at a Tampa residence last week, authorities said.

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According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, deputies on April 24 arrested Jayshod Jairon Nereus, 30; Janos Borgella Sr., 26; and Ira Franklin Strappier II, 32.

All three men are from Tampa.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said that Nereus, who had an outstanding warrant for reckless driving, was charged with armed possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a short-barreled rifle.

Borgella was charged with armed possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and armed trafficking in oxycodone (25–100 grams).

Strappier was detained for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

According to the sheriff’s office, after executing a “gang unit search” on April 24, deputies discovered a Glock .22, two AR-15-style rifles and a semiautomatic shotgun.

Deputies also found 1.25 pounds of cannabis, “a trafficking amount” of oxycodone, a quantity of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Nereus remains in custody, online records show. Borgella was released on bond on Sunday, while Strappier was released on Friday, also on bond.

© 2026 Cox Media Group

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