2 arrested in connection with Harvard University explosion: DOJ

The Department of Justice has confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with the explosion that rocked one floor of a Harvard University medical campus building.

The United States Attorney for Massachusetts’ office announced the arrests and a news conference on X.com on Tuesday morning.

The FBI Boston office confirmed that the agency’s Joint Terrorism Task Force helped the university’s police department track down the two men, whose names were not immediately released, Boston25News reported.

The explosion happened at about 2:48 a.m. Saturday, but did not leave any structural damage at the Goldenson Building. No one was injured in the blast.

The Goldenson Building has labs and offices for the school’s neurobiology department, The Associated Press reported.

The lab’s equipment was not damaged.

A police officer saw the two masked men leave the building and tried to stop them, but then ran into the building, going to an area where a fire alarm was going off, Boston25News reported.

Officials are trying to determine what exactly exploded since no devices were found.

The Boston Fire Department said the explosion was intentional, the AP reported.

