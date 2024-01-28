14-year-old accused in shooting deaths of 2 teens in Wichita

Gun

Wichita shooting: Two teens are dead after they were shot by a 14-year-old late Friday, police said. (Silas Stein_picture alliance via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WICHITA, Kan. — A 14-year-old teen is accused of fatally shooting two other teens on Friday night in Wichita, Kansas, authorities said.

The suspect, a Wichita resident whose name has not been released because they are a minor, was arrested on two counts of felony murder and one count of juvenile possession of a firearm, KSN-TV reported.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the two victims were able to drive themselves to an area hospital, where they later died. They were identified as Jhiquez Roberts, 19; and Emoni Shears, 14, according to KWCH-TV.

Police were called to investigate reports of shots fired at about 11:56 p.m. CST in the 1700 block of North Old Manor, The Wichita Eagle reported.

According to Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo, neither of the victims lived there.

The two victims drove themselves to a walk-in at a Wichita hospital, according to the Eagle. Police said it appeared that the suspect and the victims knew one another, KSN reported.

Wichita police Chief Joe Sullivan said an investigation was ongoing, according to KWCH.

“Receiving notifications about shootings is always disheartening, and it becomes even more saddening when it involves the loss of a child’s life,” Sullivan said in a statement. “This has to stop. As a community, we must demonstrate to our young people that there are alternatives to violence.”

The homicides are the third and fourth of the year in Wichita, the Eagle reported.

