1 killed, 4 injured after shooting during Oklahoma high school football game

Oklahoma shooting: Police said a teen was killed and three others were wounded during a high school football game in Oklahoma. (Chalabala/iStock)

OKLAHOMA CITY — A teenager was fatally shot and at least four other people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a high school football game in Oklahoma on Friday night, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Choctaw Police Department, the shooting occurred at Bill Jensen Field on the Choctaw High School campus shortly before 10:30 p.m. CDT. The football game between Choctaw and visiting Del City was in the third quarter when shots rang out. The gunfire prompted players to rush off the field while panicked fans ran from the Del City side of the stands, KWTV reported.

Three people were shooting victims, including the person who died. His name has not been released.

Chocktaw police Chief Kelly Marshall said that a 16-year-old male died in the shooting. The victim was not a student from Choctaw High School or Del City High School, the chief said.

One 42-year-old male was shot in the chest and is in stable condition at an area hospital’s intensive care unit after being in surgery for most of the night, according to KFOR-TV. One “young female” was also shot in her thigh, treated and released, KWTV reported.

Two other females, believed to be students, were injured trying to leave the area sustaining broken wrists and a broken leg, Marshall said.

No arrests have been announced, and there is no one in custody, police said. An investigation is ongoing.