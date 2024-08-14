Tour celebrating The Band’s farewell concert, The Last Waltz, to kick off in October

Life is a Carnival: Last Waltz Tour '24 will kick off Oct. 19 in San Francisco, with a lineup that includes Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' band members Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, Don Was, Ryan Bingham, Jamey Johnson and John Medeski, with Lukas Nelson joining the tour for three shows in Colorado.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at thelastwaltztour.com.
The tour kicks off just two days after an all-star concert celebrating The Band's Robbie Robertson. Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson will take place Oct. 17 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
