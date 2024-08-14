Tour celebrating The Band’s farewell concert, The Last Waltz, to kick off in October

The Band's 1976 farewell concert, The Last Waltz, will once again be celebrated with an all-star tour.

Life is a Carnival: Last Waltz Tour '24 will kick off Oct. 19 in San Francisco, with a lineup that includes Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' band members Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, Don Was, Ryan Bingham, Jamey Johnson and John Medeski, with Lukas Nelson joining the tour for three shows in Colorado.

The tour will hit several historic venues across the country in such cities as Denver, Cincinnati, New York, Boston and Philadelphia before wrapping Nov. 16 in Toronto.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at thelastwaltztour.com.

The tour kicks off just two days after an all-star concert celebrating The Band's Robbie Robertson. Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson will take place Oct. 17 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The Last Waltz celebration shows have been happening since 2016. The initial concerts were held in New Orleans to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Last Waltz concert, which took place Nov. 25, 1976, at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, which was billed as The Band's farewell concert.

