Top 25 songs in Rome on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Rome. Rome has the most ranked songs (20) in common with Mobile and no ranked songs in common with 54 metros. The most seen artist in Rome's Shazam ranking is Metro Boomin and the most popular genre is Hip-Hop/Rap. Data is as of July 17, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)

- Artist: The Weeknd

- Album: Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

- Genres: Soundtrack, Classical

- Length: 4:28

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in 22 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 32 other metros

#24. Under The Influence

- Artist: Chris Brown

- Album: Under The Influence - Single

- Genres: R&B/Soul, Pop

- Length: 3:04

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in three other metros

--- Top 25 song in six other metros

--- Top 50 song in 31 other metros

#23. Makeba

- Artist: Jain

- Album: Zanaka (Deluxe)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 4:09

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 23 other metros

--- Top five song in 34 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 73 other metros

#22. Self Love (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

- Artist: Metro Boomin & Coi Leray

- Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:09

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in three other metros

#21. Fight The Feeling

- Artist: Rod Wave

- Album: Fight The Feeling - Single

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:41

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in eight other metros

--- Top 25 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 33 other metros

#20. Area Codes

- Artist: Kaliii

- Album: Area Codes: The Remixes - EP

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:19

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in 11 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 21 other metros

#19. Back To Your Place

- Artist: October London

- Album: The Rebirth of Marvin

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:23

#18. Superhero (Heroes & Villains)

- Artist: Metro Boomin, Future & Chris Brown

- Album: HEROES & VILLAINS (Heroes Version)

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:03

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in six other metros

#17. Dancin' In The Country

- Artist: Tyler Hubbard

- Album: Tyler Hubbard

- Genres: Country

- Length: 2:60

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in three other metros

--- Top 25 song in six other metros

--- Top 50 song in 15 other metros

#16. Free Mind

- Artist: Tems

- Album: For Broken Ears

- Genres: Alte, African

- Length: 4:08

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 25 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in 17 other metros

#15. Am I Dreaming

- Artist: Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky & Roisee

- Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:16

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in nine other metros

--- Top five song in 26 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 62 other metros

#14. Super Wet

- Artist: Moneybagg Yo

- Album: Hard To Love

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:09

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in five other metros

#13. Put It On Da Floor Again (Continued) [feat. Cardi B]

- Artist: Latto

- Album: Put It On Da Floor Again (Continued) [feat. Cardi B] - Single

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:00

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in 24 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 52 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 60 other metros

#12. GLU

- Artist: USHER

- Album: GLU - Single

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 4:23

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in seven other metros

--- Top 10 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 19 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 20 other metros

#11. Nadie Va Entender

- Artist: JX D

- Album: Por Tu Culpa - EP

- Genres: Latin

#10. Johnny Dang

- Artist: That Mexican OT, Paul Wall & DRODi

- Album: Johnny Dang - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:12

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 31 other metros

#9. Search & Rescue

- Artist: Drake

- Album: Search & Rescue - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:32

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in 22 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 70 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 84 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 110 other metros

#8. Private Landing (feat. Justin Bieber & Future)

- Artist: Don Toliver

- Album: Love Sick

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:58

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in nine other metros

--- Top 25 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 60 other metros

#7. Peaches & Eggplants (feat. 21 Savage)

- Artist: Young Nudy

- Album: Gumbo

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:24

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in 12 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 24 other metros

#6. Snooze

- Artist: SZA

- Album: SOS

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:22

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in 30 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 70 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 81 other metros

#5. ICU

- Artist: Coco Jones

- Album: What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 4:02

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in five other metros

--- Top 10 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 27 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 30 other metros

#4. Calm Down

- Artist: Rema

- Album: Rave & Roses

- Genres: Afrobeats, African, Worldwide

- Length: 3:40

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 30 other metros

--- Top three song in 71 other metros

--- Top five song in 99 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 126 other metros

#3. What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black]

- Artist: Doechii

- Album: What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black] - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:43

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 96 other metros

#2. Favorite Song

- Artist: Toosii

- Album: NAUJOUR

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:24

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 37 other metros

--- Top three song in 78 other metros

--- Top five song in 103 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 125 other metros

#1. All My Life (feat. J. Cole)

- Artist: Lil Durk

- Album: Almost Healed

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 11 other metros

--- Top three song in 64 other metros

--- Top five song in 88 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 110 other metros