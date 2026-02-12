Top 25 songs in Atlanta on Shazam in the past week
Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Atlanta. Data is as of February 12, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.
#25. LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii
- Artist: Bad Bunny
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in 35 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 43 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 56 other metros
#24. Watching Us
- Artist: Wale & Leon Thomas
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in two other metros
--- Top 20 song in 10 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 15 other metros
#23. Die With A Smile
- Artist: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in four other metros
--- Top 20 song in 40 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 51 other metros
#22. Mrs. Trendsetter
- Artist: Lil Baby
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in 11 other metros
#21. I Just Might
- Artist: Bruno Mars
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in eight other metros
--- Top 20 song in 52 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 61 other metros
#20. What You Saying
- Artist: Lil Uzi Vert
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in seven other metros
--- Top 20 song in 29 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 44 other metros
#19. Lullaby (mega remix)
- Artist: JayDon, Paradise & USHER
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in one other metro
--- Top 25 song in two other metros
--- Top 50 song in 11 other metros
#18. I Hope
- Artist: Gabby Barrett
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in seven other metros
--- Top three song in 13 other metros
--- Top five song in 24 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 31 other metros
#17. Man I Need
- Artist: Olivia Dean
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in three other metros
--- Top 10 song in 40 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 59 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 61 other metros
#16. Yo Perreo Sola
- Artist: Bad Bunny
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in 29 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 58 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 59 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 61 other metros
#15. BOO
- Artist: H3adband
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in three other metros
--- Top 20 song in 14 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 21 other metros
#14. PREACHER MAN
- Artist: Ye
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in two other metros
--- Top 20 song in five other metros
--- Top 25 song in seven other metros
--- Top 50 song in 15 other metros
#13. girl, get up.
- Artist: Doechii & SZA
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in six other metros
--- Top 25 song in eight other metros
--- Top 50 song in 20 other metros
#12. Feeling On My Body (Remix)
- Artist: Taffy & PLUTO
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in two other metros
--- Top 20 song in 14 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 20 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 32 other metros
#11. CAFé CON RON
- Artist: Bad Bunny & Los Pleneros de la Cresta
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top five song in six other metros
--- Top 10 song in 42 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 57 other metros
#10. B.B.B.
- Artist: Juvenile & Genesisthegawd
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in one other metro
--- Top five song in two other metros
--- Top 10 song in five other metros
--- Top 20 song in 18 other metros
#9. BAILE INoLVIDABLE
- Artist: Bad Bunny
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in four other metros
--- Top five song in 17 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 43 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 58 other metros
#8. POP DAT THANG
- Artist: DaBaby
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in six other metros
--- Top 20 song in 20 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 28 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 43 other metros
#7. MONACO
- Artist: Bad Bunny
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in two other metros
--- Top 10 song in 54 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros
#6. have to.
- Artist: Brent Faiyaz
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in two other metros
--- Top 10 song in four other metros
--- Top 20 song in six other metros
--- Top 25 song in nine other metros
#5. Tití Me Preguntó
- Artist: Bad Bunny
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in two other metros
--- Top three song in 25 other metros
--- Top five song in 53 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 61 other metros
#4. EoO
- Artist: Bad Bunny
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in 19 other metros
--- Top five song in 50 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 59 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros
#3. DtMF
- Artist: Bad Bunny
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in nine other metros
--- Top three song in 51 other metros
--- Top five song in 59 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 60 other metros
#2. NUEVAYoL
- Artist: Bad Bunny
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 38 other metros
--- Top three song in 59 other metros
--- Top five song in 60 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 61 other metros
#1. LET 'EM KNOW
- Artist: T.I.
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in three other metros
--- Top three song in five other metros
--- Top five song in 14 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 26 other metros