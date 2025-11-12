Toni Cornell calls Rock Hall performance 'one of the greatest honors of my life'

Toni Cornell has shared a reflection on her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony performance, during which she played Soundgarden's "Fell on Black Days" alongside Heart's Nancy Wilson in honor of her late father, Chris Cornell.

"Performing 'Fell on Black Days' was one of the greatest honors of my life, and one of the hardest things I've ever done," Toni writes in an Instagram post. "My dad's absence is always felt, but singing his songs always makes me feel closer to him. I'm so grateful I got to share this moment for him, and with him, in some way."

Toni notes that she was just 6 years old when Soundgarden reunited in 2010 and recalls feeling like she was "witnessing something extraordinary" while seeing her dad rejoin his bandmates for their first show since breaking up in 1997.

"Soundgarden belonged in the Rock Hall from the day they started making their revolutionary music," Toni, now 21, writes. "A huge congratulations to [drummer] Matt [Cameron], [guitarist] Kim [Thayil], [bassist] Ben [Shepherd], and [ex-bassist] Hiro [Yamamoto], and especially to my dad, who should have been here to share this moment with his bandmates. I know how proud he is."

In the post's comments, Cameron replied, "Amazing job Toni."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.