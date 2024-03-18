Throwing purple: Stone Temple Pilots announce co-headlining tour with Live

The Cult With Bush In Concert - Sterling Heights, Michigan Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Stone Temple Pilots have announced a U.S. co-headlining tour with Live.

The joint outing, dubbed the Jubilee tour, runs from August 16 in Concord, California, to September 15 in Indianapolis. It'll celebrate the 30th anniversary of STP and Live's respective 1994 albums, Purple and Throwing Copper.

And if that's not enough '90s for you, the bill also includes Our Lady Peace for the first two shows, and Soul Asylum for the rest of the tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit StoneTemplePilots.com or Freaks4Live.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!