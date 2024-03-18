Throwing purple: Stone Temple Pilots announce co-headlining tour with Live

Stone Temple Pilots have announced a U.S. co-headlining tour with Live.

The joint outing, dubbed the Jubilee tour, runs from August 16 in Concord, California, to September 15 in Indianapolis. It'll celebrate the 30th anniversary of STP and Live's respective 1994 albums, Purple and Throwing Copper.

And if that's not enough '90s for you, the bill also includes Our Lady Peace for the first two shows, and Soul Asylum for the rest of the tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit StoneTemplePilots.com or Freaks4Live.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.