Three new songs preview the late Jimmy Buffett’s new album, 'Equal Strain on All Parts'

Jimmy Buffett may be gone, but his music lives on, and he's helping fans "keep the party going," which is exactly what he wanted them to do. Buffett passed away on September 1, but a new album, Equal Strain on All Parts, will be released November 3, and now, fans are getting their first preview of the record.

Three tracks from the album have just been released: "Like My Dog," "My Gummie Just Kicked In" and "Bubbles Up," which already has a fan in Paul McCartney.

In the legendary Beatle's tribute to Buffett following his death, McCartney wrote that he "loved" Bubbles Up," noting, "I told him that not only was the song great but the vocal was probably the best I've heard him sing ever."

McCartney shared in the post that he plays bass on "My Gummie Just Kicked In," which was inspired by his wife, Nancy Shevell, who was a bit unsteady on her feet when she entered a dinner party, prompting Buffett to ask if she was okay. She responded, "Oh, no — I'm fine. My gummie just kicked in!"

In addition to McCartney, the album features a host of other special guests, including Emmylou Harris, Angélique Kidjo, the Preservation Hall Jazz band and more.

Here is the track list for Equal Strain on All Parts. It is now available for preorder.

"University of Bourbon Street" (feat. Preservation Hall Jazz Band)

"Bubbles Up"

"Audience of One"

"My Gummie Just Kicked In"

"Close Calls"

"Equal Strain On All Parts"

"Like My Dog"

"Ti Punch Café" (feat. Angelique Kidjo)

"Portugul or PEI" (feat. Lennie Gallant, Will Kimbrough)

"Nobody Works On Friday"

"Fish Porn"

"Johnny's Rhum"

"Columbus"

"Mozambique" (feat. Emmylou Harris)

