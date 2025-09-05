On This Day, Sept. 5, 1981: Stevie Nicks hit #1 with her solo debut, 'Bella Donna'

On This Day, Sept. 5, 1981 ...

Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks topped the chart with her debut solo album, Bella Donna, which was produced by Tom Petty and Jimmy Iovine.

The album featured four hit singles, the highest-charting one being “Stop Draggin My Heart Around,” a Petty-penned track, which she recorded with him and the Heartbreakers. The song peaked at #3.

The other hits included “Leather and Lace,” a duet with Don Henley, which peaked at #6; “Edge of Seventeen,” which hit #11; and “After the Glitter Fades,” which peaked at #32.

Bella Donna, which spent nearly three years on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, has been certified quadruple Platinum by the RIAA.

In August, Stevie was forced to postpone several tour dates after fracturing her shoulder. She's due to resume her tour on Oct. 1 in Portland, Oregon. A complete list of dates can be found at StevieNicksOfficial.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.