On This Day, Sept. 10, 1966: The Beatles hit #1 with 'Revolver'

On This Day, Sept. 10, 1966…

The Beatles hit #1 with their seventh studio album Revolver, which went on to spend six weeks in the top spot.

Regarded by some critics as one of the greatest albums of all time, Revolver featured such Beatles classics as "Eleanor Rigby," "Yellow Submarine," "Good Day Sunshine," "Got to Get You Into My Life" and "Taxman."

The album was the last Beatles record released prior to the band’s retirement from touring.

Revolver's cover, part line drawing part collage by German-born bassist and artist Klaus Voormann, won the 1967 Grammy Award for best album cover, graphic arts.

