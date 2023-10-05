On This Day, October 5, 1962: The Beatles release their first single “Love Me Do”

On This Day, October 5, 1962…

The Beatles launched their career with the U.K. release of their debut single, "Love Me Do," which peaked at #17 on the U.K. charts. A 1984 re-release of the track later peaked at #4.

The song, written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, wasn't released in the United States until April, 1963, but became an instant hit, landing at #1, the first of The Beatles' 20 #1 songs.

The Beatles actually recorded the tune more than once, using different drummers. The U.K. version of the song featured Ringo Starr on drums, while the U.S. single featured Alan White.

A version featuring original Beatles drummer Pete Best was included in the group's 1995 compilation album Anthology 1.

