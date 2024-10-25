On This Day, Oct. 25, 1986: Bon Jovi’s 'Slippery When Wet' hits #1

On This Day, Oct. 25, 1986 …

Bon Jovi landed their first #1 album with their third studio release, Slippery When Wet.

The album spent eight weeks on top of the chart and went on to be certified 12-times Platinum by the RIAA.

The record featured their signature tune, “Livin’ On A Prayer,” as well as “You Give Love A Bad Name” and “Wanted Dead or Alive." It's the New Jersey rockers’ bestselling album to date.

Slippery When Wet was the first of four #1 albums for Bon Jovi. Their others are 1988's New Jersey, 2007's Lost Highway and 2009's The Circle.

Slippery When Wet has since gone on to be certified 15-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Bon Jovi, who is in the midst of celebrating their 40th anniversary, released a new album in 2024, Forever, which peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200 Album chart.

