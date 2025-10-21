On This Day, Oct. 21, 1976: Keith Moon played what would be his last show with The Who

The Who wrapped a North American tour at Toronto’s Maple Leaf Gardens, which would turn out to be drummer Keith Moon’s final concert with the band.

The Who took a break from touring following the end of the trek, with the band noting that Moon’s health had been so bad he wouldn’t have been able to perform.

The Who returned to the studio in 1978 to record Who Are You, which would wind up being Moon's last record with the group. He died in September 1978 from an overdose of a drug that was supposed to prevent alcohol withdrawal.

The Who later announced that they would go on following Moon’s death and returned to the stage in May 1979 with a concert at the Rainbow Theatre in London. Kenney Jones, who had previously played with the Small Faces and Faces, took over behind the drum kit.

Almost 50 years later, The Who are seemingly saying goodbye to touring. On Oct. 1, they wrapped their their The Song Is Over – The North American Farewell Tour, which they said was their final tour of North America.

