On This Day, November 28, 2020: AC/DC hits #1 with 'Power Up'

On This Day, November 28, 2020…

AC/DC hit #1 with Power Up, their 17th studio album and their first since 2014's Rock or Bust. It was the rock group's third #1, following 2008's Black Ice and 1981's For Those About To Rock (We Salute You).

The album was AC/DC's first since the 2017 death of co-founder Malcolm Young. It also featured the return of vocalist Brian Johnson, who temporarily left the band in 2016 due to hearing problems, drummer Phil Rudd, who had been replaced in 2015 due to legal problems, and bassist Cliff Williams, who had announced his retirement in 2016.

Power Up hit #1 in 21 countries, including their native Australia and the U.K., and wound up selling 1.4 million copies worldwide.

