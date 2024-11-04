On This Day, Nov. 4, 1963 ...

The Beatles took part in the Royal Variety Performance show in London, in front of an audience that included the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.

The show is held annually to raise money for the Royal Variety Charity.

The band performed "From Me To You," "She Loves You," "Til There Was You" and "Twist and Shout" on the show.

John Lennon made headlines for cheekily telling the crowd ahead of "Twist and Shout,” “For our last number, I’d like to ask your help. The people in the cheaper seats, clap your hands. And the rest of you ... if you’d just rattle your jewelry.”

It was the only time The Beatles performed on the show, despite repeated attempts to get them back.

