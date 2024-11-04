On This Day, Nov. 4, 1963: The Beatles took part in the 'Royal Variety Performance' show in London

By Jill Lances & Andrea Dresdale
On This Day, Nov. 4, 1963 ...

The Beatles took part in the Royal Variety Performance show in London, in front of an audience that included the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.

The show is held annually to raise money for the Royal Variety Charity.

The band performed "From Me To You," "She Loves You," "Til There Was You" and "Twist and Shout" on the show.
John Lennon made headlines for cheekily telling the crowd ahead of "Twist and Shout,” “For our last number, I’d like to ask your help. The people in the cheaper seats, clap your hands. And the rest of you ... if you’d just rattle your jewelry.”
It was the only time The Beatles performed on the show, despite repeated attempts to get them back.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!