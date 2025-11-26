On This Day, Nov. 26, 1994: Eagles hit #1 with 'Hell Freezes Over'

On This Day, Nov. 26, 1994 ...

The Eagles hit #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart with the live album Hell Freezes Over, the first record they released following a 14-year break.

Band members Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Don Felder, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit recorded the 11-track album for an April 1994 MTV special; it also included four new studio tracks.

The title of the album was inspired by a response Henley gave during an interview after the band’s 1980 breakup. Asked if they’d ever play again, he said, "When Hell freezes over.”

Hell Freezes Over spent two weeks at #1 and went on to sell over 9 million copies.

The Eagles have continued playing together since then, although Frey passed away in 2016 and Felder left the group in 2001. They announced they were hitting the road on their final tour, The Long Goodbye Tour, in 2023, but after it wrapped, they signed on for a residency at the Sphere Las Vegas. They currently have dates booked through March 2026, with the next show scheduled for Jan. 23.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.