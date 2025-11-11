On This Day, Nov. 11, 1972: Allman Brothers Band founding member Berry Oakley died

By Jill Lances
On This Day, Nov. 11, 1972 ...
Berry Oakley, bassist and founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, was killed in a motorcycle accident in Macon, Georgia. He was 24.
Oakley’s death occurred just three blocks from where fellow Allman Brothers Band member Duane Allman was killed in a motorcycle accident one year prior, on Oct. 29, 1971. Duane also died at the age of 24.
Oakley played in guitarist Dickey Betts' band Blues Messengers prior to the 1969 forming of the Allman Brothers Band with guitarists Duane and Dickey, singer and keyboardist Gregg Allman, and drummers Butch Trucks and Jaimoe Johanson.
Considered by some to be one of the best bass players of all time, Oakley was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1995 with the Allman Brothers Band.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!