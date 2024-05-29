On This Day, May 29, 1969: Crosby, Stills & Nash released their self-titled debut album

By Jill Lances
On This Day, May 29, 1969…
Folk supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash, made up of former Byrds member David Crosby, former Buffalo Springfield member Stephen Stills and former Hollies member Graham Nash, released their self-titled debut album.

The album peaked at #8 on the Billboard Album chart and spawned two top-40 singles: "Marrakesh Express," which peaked at #28, and "Suite Judy Blue Eyes," which did a little better, peaking at #21.

Other future CSN classics on the record included “Wooden Ships,” “Long Time Gone,” “Helplessly Hoping” and “Guinevere.” 
The album helped the band earn a Best New Artist win at the 1970 Grammys and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999.

Crosby, Stills & Nash went on to release five albums as just a trio and another three with Neil Young, who joined them starting with their sophomore release, 1970's Deja Vu.

Crosby, Stills & Nash were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. All three members were also inducted as members of their previous groups.

