On This Day, May 29, 1969: Crosby, Stills & Nash released their self-titled debut album

The album peaked at #8 on the Billboard Album chart and spawned two top-40 singles: "Marrakesh Express," which peaked at #28, and "Suite Judy Blue Eyes," which did a little better, peaking at #21.
Crosby, Stills & Nash went on to release five albums as just a trio and another three with Neil Young, who joined them starting with their sophomore release, 1970's Deja Vu.
Crosby, Stills & Nash were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. All three members were also inducted as members of their previous groups.
