On This Day, May 20, 1991: Paul McCartney released 'Unplugged (The Official Bootleg)'

On This Day, May 20, 1991…

Paul McCartney released an album made up of performances from his January 25, 1991, MTV Unplugged broadcast.

Unplugged (The Official Bootleg) featured McCartney, backed by the band that joined him on his 1989–1990 world tour, performing acoustic takes on several Beatles songs, as well as some covers.

Among the Beatles songs performed were “Blackbird,” “Here, There and Everywhere,” “We Can Work it Out,” “I’ve Just Seen a Face” and “And I Love Her.”

McCartney was actually the first artist to release an album from his MTV Unplugged special. Several other artists followed in his footsteps including Eric Clapton, Nirvana, Bob Dylan and Neil Young.

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