On This Day, May 13, 1970: The Beatles documentary 'Let It Be' opened in New York City

On This Day, May 13, 1970 …

The Beatles documentary Let It Be opened in New York City.

Directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the film took Beatles fans inside the studio as they recorded their album Let It Be.

The documentary, which opened in London one week later, included footage from The Beatles’ January 1969 Apple Corps rooftop concert, which was their final public performance as a band. The film was released one month after the Beatles officially broke up.

Footage from Let It Be was used in Peter Jackson's 2021 Emmy-winning docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back, which aired on Disney+. A restored version of the documentary also debuted on Disney+ in May 2024, which was the first time the movie was available in over 50 years.

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