On This Day: March 7, 1975: David Bowie releases 'Young Americans'

On This Day, March 7, 1975…

David Bowie released his ninth studio album, Young Americans, which was considered a departure from his glam-rock style, focusing more on soul and R&B influences.

The album, which featured backing vocals by a then-unknown singer named Luther Vandross, debuted in the Billboard 200's top 10 in the U.S. and remained on the chart for 51 weeks.

The album's first single, the title track, peaked at #28 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Its second single, "Fame," became Bowie's first Hot 100 #1 and is one of four Bowie songs to be included in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's list of the 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.