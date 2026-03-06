On This Day, March 6, 1946: Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour was born

On This March 6, 1946…

Pink Floyd guitarist, singer and songwriter David Gilmour was born in Cambridge, England.

The now 80-year-old joined Pink Floyd in 1967, a few months before the departure of founding member Syd Barrett.

Gilmour's first album with the band was 1968's A Saucerful of Secrets, appearing on all but two songs. He has appeared on every Pink Floyd album since and took over leadership of Pink Floyd following the 1985 departure of Roger Waters.

Pink Floyd went on to become one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with sales of over 250 million records worldwide. Their best-selling album, 1973's The Dark Side of the Moon, has been certified 14-times Platinum.

Gilmour has also released five solo albums, the most recent being 2024's Luck and Strange.

Gilmour was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1996 as a member of Pink Floyd, and was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2003.

