On This Day, March 4, 1967: The Rolling Stones hit #1 with “Ruby Tuesday”

On This Day, March 4, 1967…

The Rolling Stones landed their fourth #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Ruby Tuesday."

The tune, written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, was released as the B side to the single with “Let’s Spend the Night Together,” although in the U.K., where it went to #3, the two tracks were released as a double A-sided single.

"Ruby Tuesday," which was later included on the U.S. version of their album Between the Buttons, went on to be one of the band's classic tunes and is often played at their live shows.

The track was certified Gold by the RIAA.

In total, The Rolling Stones have had eight #1 hits in the U.S., their last being "Miss You" in August 1978.

The band is set to hit the road this year, with their Hackney Diamonds tour kicking off April 28 in Houston, Texas. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.

