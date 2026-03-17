On This Day, March 17, 1998: Van Halen releases 'Van Halen III' with new lead singer Gary Cherone

On This Day, March 17, 1998 …

Van Halen released their 11th studio album, Van Halen III, their first with new lead singer Gary Cherone.

Cherone was the band’s third lead singer, following original frontman David Lee Roth, who left the group in 1985, and Sammy Hagar, who parted ways with the band 1996. The album was also the last to feature bassist Michael Anthony, who appeared on only three of the tracks.

While the album peaked at #4 on the Billboard 200, it was a commercial disappointment for the band and wasn't a hit with critics or fans.

Van Halen III was the only album Van Halen released with Cherone. The band didn't release another album until 2012's A Different Kind of Truth, which was a reunion album with Roth.

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